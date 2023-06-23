One person is transported by a Sidney Fire Department ambulance after a pickup truck, left, crashed into the ditch along the 400 block of Miami River Road at around 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 23. The Lockington Fire Department also responded. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
