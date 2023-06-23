SIDNEY — SCARF wants you to support pets. Join the Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation for the Annual Top Pet Calendar Contest, and cast a vote for the Top Pet of Shelby County.

Nominations are $5 opening on July 1 and continue until July 31, concluding with the “SCARF Primary” beginning in August. Submit nominations and votes at helpshelbycountyanimals.com. Each dollar donated is equal to one vote, so hit the polls in August and donate for the pet you think SCARF should pick.

All proceeds will benefit the animals all across Shelby County, so stand with SCARF and get ready to vote. Nominations are in July and voting in August, so get the best pet picture ready and vote in the SCARF Top Pets of Shelby County Calendar Contest.