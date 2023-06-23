By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Sidney Planning Commission approved three items and discussed regulations for allowing accessory buildings in certain zones at a meeting on June 20.

The commission approved the removal of four lots from the planning unit development overlay district under phase nine of the Plum Ridge Estates. These lots are currently undeveloped and were removed so they can be replatted for detached single-family development.

A replat of four lots to create two new lots along Winter Ridge Drive was also approved. These lots are undeveloped and will allow for the construction of two single-family homes.

Four lots along the streets of North Kuther Road, Howard Street and North Lester Avenue behind Menards were approved to be rezoned from industry/innovation/manufacturing (IIM) to residential multi-family (R-3). The lots are currently undeveloped and city staff supported the rezoning because of the growing need for more housing in the community. Commissioner Merrill Asher voted no, and the rest of the commission voted yes.

The commission discussed amending the zoning code to allow for accessory structures in commercial zones. City staff presented the commission with four options, and the commission recommended the first option, which would allow accessory structures in every zone with design requirements. Other requirements for the structures would be:

• Rear yard only;

• 10 feet minimum from rear wall of the primary structure and 5 feet minimum from any lot line;

• Maximum height of 18 feet;

• Maximum of one accessory structure per parcel;

• Maximum size of 199 square feet;

• Exterior façade materials must be similar to those of the principal building.

The next planning commission meeting is set for July 17 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.