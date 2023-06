Ribbon cut on downtown business

Elan Hair Color and Extensions owner Jenn Van Tilburgh, center, left, hugs Joni’s Micro Brows and Tattoos owner Joni Dunham, both of Sidney, as Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Raible, left, and Stylist Kelly Honeycutt, clap during the ribbon cutting ceremony for Elan Hair Color and Extensions and Joni’s Micro Brows and Tattoos. The new business is located at 107 N. Ohio Ave.. The ribbon was cut on Friday, June 23.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News