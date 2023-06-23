By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections approved the allocation of voting equipment for the upcoming August election; a quote for new bags for Voting Location Managers (VLM); and bills filed for audit at the monthly meeting on June 20.

The bag quote was $53.42 per bag and $1,697.28 total. Board member Merrill Asher thought that they might need two quotes in order to approve it, so the board approved the quote pending that stipulation.

The bills filed for audit were the U.S. Bank Copier Lease for $143.75, Director Pamela Kerrigan’s mileage reimbursement for campaign finance training for $36, and 2023 dues for the Ohio Association of Election Officials for $965.

In other business:

• The board discussed the August election ballot order. Deputy Director Andrew Higgins said it is required of them to have ballots for 100% of registered voters plus 1%. Board member Douglas Pence thought the percentage was different in the past, so Higgins will recheck this.

• Compensation for Precinct Election Officials (PEO) and VLMs of $10 when transporting ballots was discussed. The board requested an itemized list of what has been paid out in the past and the increase the directors are suggesting at the next meeting.

• Kerrigan mentioned she and Higgins attended the Montgomery County Campaign Finance Luncheon and the director said Shelby County could have 40 of their bins to hold ballots inside of the DS200 machines.

• Kerrigan and Higgins attended the City Council candidate orientation/presentation and one person attended.

The next Board of Elections meeting will be held on July 18 at 10 a.m. at the Shelby County Board of Elections office at 230 E. Court St.