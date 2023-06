SIDNEY — The Shelby Oaks Ladies Golf League’s game of the day was Low Net Score Minus Putts.

First flight winners were LuAnn Fultz, Pris Reier, Karen Dickman and Ellen Joslin.

Second flight winners were Valarie O’Connell, Joanie Metz, Nettie Dunlap and Marcia Shaffer.

Third flight winners were Judy Doll, Joyce Jones, Meggan Weaver and Lea Muhlenkamp.

Fourth flight winners were Ann Hubler, Trish Hoying, Joyce Jones and Lisa Gross.