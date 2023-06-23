SIDNEY — A former player for the Sidney American Legion Post 217 baseball team is this season’s new head coach of the senior squad, which includes 10 players who head into their senior grade year in high school this August.

Jake Peters, a 2017 graduate of Graham High School where he played baseball, football and basketball, leads the 19-and-under program. His club is playing several games this weekend in the Best of Ohio event at Vandalia-Butler High School.

The squad won four of its first 10 contests this summer including a Friday triumph over a Troy-based squad. AJ Griesdorn, who will graduate in the 2024 class at Versailles, allowed eight singles in the complete game triumph, 13-1.

“We’ve got a very good roster. Our club has just fallen short in a few games during the late innings. We lack that timely hit at the plate or that critical out on the mound.” Peters said. “Our team is comprised of 18 solid players from a number of winning programs.”

Earlier this month, the legion team participated in a series of games at the Action Sports complex northeast of downtown Dayton. It begins play on Thursday, June 29, in a Fourth of July tourney at Lancaster vs Pickerington. Sidney meets Utica on Friday, June 30.

This Tuesday at 7 p.m., Sidney hosts Troy at Custenborder Field in a league tilt. Sidney nipped Troy in a league contest a few weeks ago, 4-3, at Troy. Sidney also owns a conference victory over Greenville.

The double-elimination regional tournament kicks off on July 14 at Piqua. The winner advances to the state tournament at Lancaster which opens July 23-24.

Peters said he has seen signs of steady improvement on the squad during June. “It’s a lengthy summer program,” he said. “We want to be performing at our best in July.”

Currently an assistant baseball coach at Miami East, Peters helped direct the Sidney junior legion team in 2017 and 2018, and coached the 15-and-under squad last summer.

“I’m excited to give back to the program that gave me so much over the years, and I look forward to our guys finishing strong here in 2023,” he said.

Peters earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management from Ohio State University and is presently working on a master’s degree in special education.

The 2023 Post 217 roster includes players from eight different baseball programs in the area. Most are high school graduates next spring or concluded high school this year.

Griesdorn, Joel and Titus Gehret, and Noah McEldowney all hail from Versailles. McEldowney plays at the Wright State campus in Celina.

Gabe Link from Marion Local represents the Flyers. He, too, plays at the Wright State branch in Mercer County.

Brayden Monnin, Xavier Phlipot and Ben Rinderle were members of the state championship team at Russia in 2022. The Raiders finished as state runners-up in Akron two weeks ago. Russia baseball posted a record of 51-12 over the last two years.

Dylan Sanders and Maverick Grudich from Fort Loramie are members of the Sidney legion team. In the spring, the Redskins won the Shelby County Athletic League with a perfect 12-0 mark. Adam Rindler from Minster is a legion team member.

Sidney’s Tucker Herron, Gavin Roberts and Wyatt Brisbee are also participants. Jacob Felt, Ben Lavey and Zander Mason from Piqua are on the roster. David Brunner from Lehman is a team member.

Anyone interested in offering support for the three summer baseball teams sponsored by American Leigon Post 217 should send an email to [email protected].