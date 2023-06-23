Vonderhaar

BEREA — Luke Vonderhaar (New Bremen/New Bremen High School) is one of two Baldwin Wallace University student-athletes to be named as a Clyde Lamb Award winner.

The Clyde A. Lamb Awards are presented annually to 10 male and 10 female student-athletes from each of the Ohio Athletic Conference institutions. Criteria for the award includes at least two years participation in an OAC-sponsored sport, senior status, a minimum GPA of 3.0 and sportsmanlike conduct in a manner that has brought credit to the student-athlete and his or her institution.

Vonderhaar was also named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Region 7 team for the second consecutive season. This season, Vonderhaar has a .339 batting average with a .433 on-base percentage and a .552 slugging percentage. He collected 65 hits, 20 doubles, seven home runs, he has 55 runs scored and 47 RBIs. He also swiped seven stolen bases this season. In his career, Vonderhaar is hitting .335 with a .421 on-base percentage and a .593 slugging percentage. He has 181 hits, 43 doubles, 2 triples, 31 home runs, 144 runs scored and 151 RBIs. He was named an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-America third team recipient, a D3baseball.com All-American fourth team honoree, an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings All-Region first team selection, a D3baseball.com All-Region first team selection, the Brockport (NY) NCAA All-Regional Tournament MVP and he was named to the 2022 OAC All-Tournament team. Off the field, Vonderhaar was the NCAA Elite 90 Award Winner for the 2022 season, a College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American, a CoSIDA Academic All-Region selection, a two-time Academic All-OAC honoree, Dean’s List student, Jacket Scholar and a member of the Dayton C. Miller and Chi Alpha Sigma honoraries.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, BW offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, BW offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.