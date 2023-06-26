Tawawa Park was packed with unique cars at the 75th anniversary celebration for the park on Saturday, June 24.
Chris Woddell, left to right, gives a ride in a 1924 Model T to Lily Cotterman, 3, and her mom, Barb Bertsch, all of Sidney, at the Shelby County Historical Society’s 75th anniversary celebration for Tawawa Park on Saturday, June 24. Lily is also the daughter of Matt Cotterman.
Lincoln Brammer, right, 4, pulls ahead as he competes with Milauni Malveaux, 3, both of Sidney, in the Kiddie Powerwheel Drag Races at the Shelby County Historical Society’s 75th anniversary celebration for Tawawa Park on Saturday, June 24. Lincoln is the son of Kyle and Autumn Brammer. Milauni is the daughter of Raymond Daniel and Jhiear Malveaux.
Envy Stockton, left, 2, and her sister, Atlas Stockton, 1, both of Sidney, take a spin in a power wheel at the 75th anniversary celebration at Tawawa Park on Saturday, June 24. The sisters are the children of Crystal Shoe and Wesley Stockton.
Steve Newman, left, of Dayton, is shown a 2023 Corvette by its owner, Billy Compton, of Troy, at the Shelby County Historical Society’s car show at Tawawa Park’s 75th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 24. The plane depicted on the bottom of the door is a KC-135 similar to the ones that Compton used to service when he was in the U.S. Air Force.
Brinley Wheeler, 3, of Sidney, decided to drink without the use of her hands while attending the 75th anniversary celebration of Tawawa Park on Saturday, June 24. Brinley is the daughter of Crystal Helman.
Alivia Payne, 5, of Sidney, waters the plant she just potted with help from Shelby County Master Gardener volunteers at the Shelby County Historical Society’s 75th anniversary at Tawawa Park on Saturday, June 24. Alivia is the daughter of Paula and Michael Payne.
Mandy Walter, of Sidney, works her “The Snarky Pixie” booth with help from her bearded dragon named, Rexi, at the craft show that was part of the 75th anniversary celebration of Tawawa Park hosted by the Shelby County Historical Society on Saturday, June 24. The small business and craft event was organized by The Window Guy and Co. owner Fred Horner.
Shari Wolf, left, of Houston, performs with Joe Steiner, of Bucyrus at the craft show that was part of the Shelby County Historical Society’s 75th anniversary celebration of Tawawa Park on Saturday, June 24. The small business and craft event was organized by The Window Guy and Co. owner Fred Horner.
Cora Fledderman, 11, of Piqua, puts a flier on a car the during the 75th anniversary celebration of the Tawawa Park hosted by Shelby County Historical Society. The car show was part of the celebration on Saturday, June 24. The flyers were promoting another car show that Piqua Troop 5295 is hosting. Cora is the daughter of Al and Nancy Fledderman.
A close-up of a Dodge Ram hood ornament at the Shelby County Historical Society hosted car show held in Tawawa Park on Saturday, June 24, during the 75th anniversary celebration of the park.
