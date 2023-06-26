Steve Newman, left, of Dayton, is shown a 2023 Corvette by its owner, Billy Compton, of Troy, at the Shelby County Historical Society’s car show at Tawawa Park’s 75th anniversary celebration on Saturday, June 24. The plane depicted on the bottom of the door is a KC-135 similar to the ones that Compton used to service when he was in the U.S. Air Force.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News