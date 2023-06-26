Lead singer Jon Drake, of Cleveland, performs with the band Brother Believe Me at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Bill, left, and Peggy Jacob, both of Sidney, gather donated cakes that will be given away to winners of the Cake Wheel at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Remy Adams, left to right, 4, of Sidney, takes aim as Reese Lochard, 4, attempts to nock her arrow and Austin Lochard, 1, all of Sidney, watches the target. The three were attending Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23. Remy is the son of Mindy and Alex Adams. Reese and Austin Lochard are the children of Nicole and Alex Lochard.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Declyn Peters, left, 8, and Jacoby Peters, 11, both of Elida, play a giant game of Connect Four at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23. The brothers are the children of Rhiannon LeVeque.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Matthew Adams, left, 13, of Sidney, and Carter Lawson, 13, of Anna, chase down a volleyball during a game involving a circle of kids trying to keep the ball from hitting the ground. The kids were playing at the Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23. Matthew is the son of Tara and John Adams. Carter is the son of Sara Francis and Brian Lawson.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Talitha Bezy, 5, of Sidney, sticks her face through a cutout at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23. Talitha is the daughter of Bree and Paul Bezy.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Zipporah Bezy, left, 15, paints the hand of her brother, Ezra Bezy, 8, both of Sidney, at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23. The siblings are the children of Bree and Paul Bezy.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Jerry Reese, of Sidney, sprinkles Lawry’s Seasoned Salt onto cooking hamburger patties at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Dave Havener, left, works as a black jack dealer as Steve Lauber, both of Sidney, plays a game at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Matt Wyan, of Sidney, spins the Chuck-a-Luck wheel at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Lead singer Jon Drake, of Cleveland, performs with the band Brother Believe Me at Holy Angels Parish Picnic on Friday, June 23.