Out of the past

125 Years

June 26, 1898

Louis Kah, Jr. has a small battleship anchored near the center of Tawawa Lake. This is the second miniature warship that he has placed on the lake. This one is about five feet long and is the exact picture of a battleship. The ship has two guns that can be loaded and they are connected with the club house by wire and are fired with the aid of electricity.

——-

A meeting of the Sidney baseball club was held last evening. Arrangements were made for the purchase of suits which are expected to arrive in a few days. The first game of ball will be played at Berlin on July 4.

——-

The Catholic schools will have a picnic on Thursday in John Loughlin’s grove east of Sidney. Hacks will leave from the church every half hour after 8:30 a.m. The fare will be five cents per trip.

——-

Word was received today from Sgt. Wilson that the new Sidney recruits have arrived in camp at Tampa.

100 Years

June 26, 1923

Members of city council at their meeting last evening appropriated $500 for the purpose of open-air band concerts on the public square during the summer months. In another action, council authorized the mayor to enter into a contract with the Big Four railroad company, designating the size and giving specifications for the openings under the new concrete bridge being erected over the street and river on South Main avenue.

——-

Stanley Bryan and James Revelus were the only persons to submit a bid for the building and stock of the Venus Chocolate Co., which went into bankruptcy several weeks ago, when the plant was offered for sale yesterday. The bid for the plant was $25,000, and stock and fixtures $8,000. The sale has not yet been confirmed by Referee A.C. Link.

——-

The Klu Klux Klan sent up three aerial bombs and burned a fiery cross at Quincy Saturday night.

75 Years

June 26, 1948

A new fire truck has been purchased by the trustees of Van Buren township and will arrive at Kettlersville on Sunday afternoon, it was announced today by H.H. Soelman, township clerk. The truck was purchased from the American Fire Apparatus Co., Battle Creek, Mich.

——-

Malabar farms at Mansfield, owner by Louis Bromfield, noted author, will be the destination of four members of the Fort Loramie FFA chapter and their advisor when they leave the high school Monday morning. H.C. Horstman, the instructor, has arranged for the boys to spend the day there with 40 other FFA members from all over Ohio. The group includes Wilbur Luthman, Virgil Arling, James Barhorst, and Elton Kemper.

——-

The Everyday Poultry Supply, East Poplar street, has made its first carload shipment since World War II. It went to Purdue University, where three new poultry houses for experimental purposes are to be equipped with the local products.

50 Years

June 26, 1973

Construction contracts for the new 80,000 square foot building for Sidney Printing & Publishing Co. total $1,753,000 with Ferguson Construction Co. as the general contractor. Work on the site development is already underway.

——-

Miss Deb Willrath, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen Willrath, R.R. 2, St. Marys, is the new Auglaize County Dairy Princess. She was crowned princess last night during ceremonies at the Midwest Electric Building, Wapakoneta.

——-

Ray Knipple, a 50-year member of the American Legion and life member of the New Bremen Post, was elected vice president of the State Association of Soldiers Relief Commission of Ohio last week at a convention in Columbus.

25 Years

June 26, 1998

Dayton Power and Light Co. officials today asked customers to conserve electricity due to the heavy usage in this heat wave. While the Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. plant in East Liberty closed, there have been no reports of electric shortages in this area today.

——-

The third concert in the Friday evening concert series will feature music tonight by John Philip Sousa, including the songs “The High School Cadets,” “The Fairest of the Fair,” and “The Stars and Stripes, Forever, U.S. National March.”

——-

NEWPORT – Many well-known country music singers will be performing at Country Concert at Hickory Hills Lakes during outdoor concerts July 9-12. Some of the performers are: Kenny Chesney, Lorrie Morgan, America, and Neal McCoy.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.