Loarn Holman, of Sidney, takes a swing at the old Wagner Manufacturing building during a deconstruction ceremony on Monday, June 26. Holman worked in the building from Aug. 5, 1959 until 1998 when the business closed down. Holman’s family also used to work in the Wagner Manufacturing complex. His dad, Thomas Holman, started working there in the early 1950s. Loarn’s son, Jerry Holman, started working there in the 1970s. Lastly, Loarn’s grandson, Loarn Michael Holman, started in the 1990s. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News John Burnside takes a swing at the old Wagner Manufacturing complex as Loarn Holman, both of Sidney, watches during a deconstruction ceremony on Monday, June 26. Burnside worked in the building from 1974-94. Holman worked in the building from 1959-98. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News State Sen. Matt Huffman, left, waves to a crowd of listeners as he is introduced by Sidney Councilmember and Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. Board Vice Chair Mike Barhorst. Huffman spoke during the Wagner Manufacturing Complex Deconstruction Ceremony on Monday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News People converse at the end of the Wagner Manufacturing Complex Deconstruction Ceremony on Monday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Retired Western Reserve Land Conservancy Senior Vice President and retired Thriving Communities Executive Director Jim Rokakis speaks during the Wagner Manufacturing Complex Deconstruction Ceremony on Monday, June 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Saying goodbye to the Wagner Building Saying goodbye to the Wagner Building

Loarn Holman, of Sidney, takes a swing at the old Wagner Manufacturing building during a deconstruction ceremony on Monday, June 26. Holman worked in the building from Aug. 5, 1959 until 1998 when the business closed down. Holman’s family also used to work in the Wagner Manufacturing complex. His dad, Thomas Holman, started working there in the early 1950s. Loarn’s son, Jerry Holman, started working there in the 1970s. Lastly, Loarn’s grandson, Loarn Michael Holman, started in the 1990s.

John Burnside takes a swing at the old Wagner Manufacturing complex as Loarn Holman, both of Sidney, watches during a deconstruction ceremony on Monday, June 26. Burnside worked in the building from 1974-94. Holman worked in the building from 1959-98.

State Sen. Matt Huffman, left, waves to a crowd of listeners as he is introduced by Sidney Councilmember and Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. Board Vice Chair Mike Barhorst. Huffman spoke during the Wagner Manufacturing Complex Deconstruction Ceremony on Monday, June 26.

People converse at the end of the Wagner Manufacturing Complex Deconstruction Ceremony on Monday, June 26.

Retired Western Reserve Land Conservancy Senior Vice President and retired Thriving Communities Executive Director Jim Rokakis speaks during the Wagner Manufacturing Complex Deconstruction Ceremony on Monday, June 26.