Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Jahvon Andrew Lloyd, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cameron E. Oda, 32, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Crystal L. Williams, 38, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donavan J. Azbill, 23, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation- driver, $116 fine.

Keenan Michael Johnson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Dylan Thomas Tate, 26, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Denise M. Martin, 51, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.

Kiara S. Bundy, 24, of Port Jefferson, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kristian Ryan James Richey, 20, of Wapakoneta, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Darrick S. Steward, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dana Lynn Badman, 41, of Manchester, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nathan Alan Neumeier, 29, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Amgad Sidhom, 57, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Kelly R. Davis, 41, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

James L. Overton, 58, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license (no motorcycle endorsement), $161 fine.

Justin Duwve Taylor, 21, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William F. Grochowicz, 37, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Grace Elaine Graff, 23, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

William Chandler Greene, Jr., 40, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

John Michael Nash, 44, of Gahanna, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Johnny A. Moore, 42, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Summer S. Heath, 22, of El Paso, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kari L. Egbert, 50, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

William Gene Money, 50, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shai Jong, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Jason Lee Maurer, 48, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brayden Joseph Lafler, 19, of Ionia, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Eric Lee Laughman, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jilliam Cole Mackey, 38, of Cincinnati, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.

Michael Curtis Lensman, 26, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Noah Scott Prunty, 23, of Fremont, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ashley N. Lucas, 31, of La Grange, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffrey A. Krites, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Yerenia Mayorga Redmon, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Andrew Lee Rhinevault, 26, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Lilliah Jean Van Tilburg, 73, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jenna Renee Rosengarten, 23, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Bailey E. Kirkland, 26, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Robert T. Schwieterman, 28, of Madison, Wisconsin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Terri Jo King, 48, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Monika Wadhwa, 41, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Christopher Lamont Jones, Jr., 25, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Jennifer A. Jenkins, 44, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Colton James Smith, 20, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Ethan Jerome Stachler, 25, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Edward O. Neal Summers, Jr., 42, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Samuel E. Thompson, 33, of Bradford, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

William Neal Riley, 58, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Brenda Camela Whiting, 51, of Griffin, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Hudson P. Wick, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Donald Keith Williams, 63, of Dallas, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Allison Dawn Yeary, 22, of Northwood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jaime Aguilar Mejia, 34, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with no operator license, speeding, and child restraint system, $245 fine.

Carlos Alberto Ardiano Alvarado, 40, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $210 fine.

James Dale Courtney, 30, of Wapakoneta, was charged with no operator license, $180 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone