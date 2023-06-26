SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Jahvon Andrew Lloyd, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cameron E. Oda, 32, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Crystal L. Williams, 38, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Donavan J. Azbill, 23, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation- driver, $116 fine.
Keenan Michael Johnson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Dylan Thomas Tate, 26, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Denise M. Martin, 51, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $255 fine.
Kiara S. Bundy, 24, of Port Jefferson, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kristian Ryan James Richey, 20, of Wapakoneta, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Darrick S. Steward, 41, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dana Lynn Badman, 41, of Manchester, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Nathan Alan Neumeier, 29, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Amgad Sidhom, 57, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.
Kelly R. Davis, 41, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
James L. Overton, 58, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license (no motorcycle endorsement), $161 fine.
Justin Duwve Taylor, 21, of Perrysburg, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
William F. Grochowicz, 37, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Grace Elaine Graff, 23, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
William Chandler Greene, Jr., 40, of New Knoxville, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
John Michael Nash, 44, of Gahanna, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Johnny A. Moore, 42, of Richmond, Indiana, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Summer S. Heath, 22, of El Paso, Texas, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kari L. Egbert, 50, of Sidney, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
William Gene Money, 50, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shai Jong, 25, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Jason Lee Maurer, 48, of Coldwater, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Brayden Joseph Lafler, 19, of Ionia, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Eric Lee Laughman, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jilliam Cole Mackey, 38, of Cincinnati, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine.
Michael Curtis Lensman, 26, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Noah Scott Prunty, 23, of Fremont, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ashley N. Lucas, 31, of La Grange, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeffrey A. Krites, 34, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.
Yerenia Mayorga Redmon, 43, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Andrew Lee Rhinevault, 26, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Lilliah Jean Van Tilburg, 73, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jenna Renee Rosengarten, 23, of Fort Loramie, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Bailey E. Kirkland, 26, of Lexington, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Robert T. Schwieterman, 28, of Madison, Wisconsin, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Terri Jo King, 48, of Botkins, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Monika Wadhwa, 41, of Beavercreek, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Christopher Lamont Jones, Jr., 25, of Cincinnati, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Jennifer A. Jenkins, 44, of Springboro, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.
Colton James Smith, 20, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Ethan Jerome Stachler, 25, of Saint Henry, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Edward O. Neal Summers, Jr., 42, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Samuel E. Thompson, 33, of Bradford, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
William Neal Riley, 58, of Piqua, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.
Brenda Camela Whiting, 51, of Griffin, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Hudson P. Wick, 19, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Donald Keith Williams, 63, of Dallas, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Allison Dawn Yeary, 22, of Northwood, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jaime Aguilar Mejia, 34, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with no operator license, speeding, and child restraint system, $245 fine.
Carlos Alberto Ardiano Alvarado, 40, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with no operator license and speeding, $210 fine.
James Dale Courtney, 30, of Wapakoneta, was charged with no operator license, $180 fine.
Compiled by Kimberly Pistone