A blood drive on July 5 is being held in memory of Dave Borchers. Courtesy photo

RUSSIA – Give blood at a time of critical need and honor the memory of Russia High head basketball coach Dave Borchers by donating at the “Be Like Dave” blood drive sponsored by Super Aluminum Products Wednesday, July 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 555 E. Main St., Russia.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt and is automatically entered in the July 3-15 drawing to win two tickets to the Morgan Wallen concert Aug. 11 at Ohio Stadium.

The blood drive is in honor of Dave Borchers, former Superior Aluminum Products logistics manager and Russia High School head basketball coach who died in a car accident Oct. 14, 2022. Dave’s brother Doug Borchers, president of Superior Aluminum Products, said Superior associate and blood donor Louie Grillot suggested the memorial blood drive.

“I thought, ‘Wow, what a great way to honor Dave and get needed blood supplies for our extended community, a ‘win-win,’” said Doug.

CBC is currently in critical need of multiple blood types. Both experienced donors and new donors are needed to answer the supply shortage and high usage during the holiday period. There are fewer blood drives scheduled during July 4 week and the Dayton CBC Donation Center will be closed for the July 4th holiday.

“If there’s one thing Dave stood for, it was service to others,” said Doug. “Whether through coaching, the church, his family and neighbors, or his volunteer work with many charities, he lived a lifetime of service.

“He continued to serve others by donating his heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, eyes, and tissue to multiple recipients, which changed their lives. This blood drive gives others the chance to ‘Be Like Dave’ by providing much needed life support resources.”

Doug said it was an obvious decision to name the blood drive, “Be Like Dave.”

“Dave was a highly successful basketball coach at Russia,” he said. “He was killed just before the season started, and the team dedicated the season to him by going all the way to state, the first visit to state in basketball in our school’s history. ‘Be Like Dave’ is a well-known slogan up here in God’s country.”

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to partner hospitals and health centers within its 18-county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana and to select hospitals and blood centers outside the region. For more information visit www.givingblood.org.