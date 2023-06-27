Hendrix Gaerke, 7, has corn poured on him by his brother, Grady Gaerke, far left, 10, both of Fort Recovery, and Clay Nunez, center, 2, of Winchester, Ind., in a corn pit at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25. Hendrix and Grady are the children of Shane and Gwen Gaerke. Clay is the son of Matt and Cindy Nunez.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News