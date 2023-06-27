People ride the multicolored Ferris wheel at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Hendrix Gaerke, 7, has corn poured on him by his brother, Grady Gaerke, far left, 10, both of Fort Recovery, and Clay Nunez, center, 2, of Winchester, Ind., in a corn pit at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25. Hendrix and Grady are the children of Shane and Gwen Gaerke. Clay is the son of Matt and Cindy Nunez.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sam Pottkotter, left, 9, of Maria Stein, watches Teresa Kelly, of Portland, Ind., carve a spinning top out of wood at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25. Sam is the son of Jared and Elise Pottkotter.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Ben Evers, 1, of St. Henry, chows down on a hamburger at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25. Ben is the son of Duane and Kristie Evers.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
JR Wilker, of Chickasaw, uses a hand drill to help slice a whole potato into potato chips at the Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Peter Morsey, left, of Minster, and Brian Barga, of North Star, practice before the start of a corn hole tournament at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Alayna Birt, left, of Chickasaw, gets a Henna Tattoo drawn on her wrist by Asmita Bhuva, of Mason, at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Kim Bruns holds her son, Dane Bruns, 2 months, both of Sidney, as she stands in front of the game “Water Gun Fun” at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25. Dane is also the son of Kyle Bruns.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Brody Hays, 4, of Sidney, rides “Musical Chairs” at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25. Brody is the son of Shawn and Ashley Hays.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Addison Gelhaus, 13, of Ansonia, holds the stuffed corndog she won with her sharp shooting at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25. Addison is the daughter of Brandon and Amber Gelhaus.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
People ride the multicolored Ferris wheel at Maria Stein Country Fest on Sunday, June 25.