Shenk

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp. has announced the hiring of Josh Shenk as vice president of research and development effective July 10, 2023. In this newly created position, Shenk will lead research and development in outpatient care, focusing on products and solutions that improve patient outcomes through a fully connected clinical environment.

“The addition of this leadership role is an important commitment for Midmark as we lead the way in innovative healthcare solutions,” said Jon Wells, president and CEO. “With this new role, we will not only be able to improve upon our existing capabilities and solutions, but also design disruptive and breakthrough innovation needed to enhance the delivery of care.”

Shenk will be tasked with leading research and development for products and solutions in outpatient care. He will play a vital role in connected product design and development that will have a positive impact on caregivers and patients.

“At Midmark, we are continuously investing in innovation to transform healthcare environments, and I am excited to announce this new role in support of that,” said Stephanie Muir, chief technology officer. “Josh’s strong medical device innovation experience and passion for problem-solving will give us the focus and structure to attract additional talent and ensure innovation and creative thinking continue to thrive at Midmark.”

Shenk most recently served as vice president of engineering and research and development for Mammotome, an operating company of Danaher Corporation and producer of breast cancer biopsy equipment and disposables. Prior to that, he held roles of increasing responsibility in other medical device companies, including Steris and Hillrom in North America and Europe. His twenty years of medical device experience includes developing capital equipment and disposables in the acute care and operating room spaces.

Shenk earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Texas and a Master of Business Administration degree from Ball State University.