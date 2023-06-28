Out of the past

125 Years

June 28, 1898

The fire department was called out about 2:30 this afternoon by an alarm of fire occasioned by the burning of the stable at the home of R.G. Knox on South Main avenue. The stable and contents, including grain, buggy, surrey and wagon, were entirely destroyed. The horse was rescued from the burning building.

——-

The Wagner Manufacturing Company presented each member of the recruits for Company L yesterday afternoon with an aluminum drinking cup of their own manufacture. The company plans in a few days to ship enough of the aluminum cups to Company L at Tampa so that each member will have one.

——-

Bring your Coca Cola card to Amann’s soda fountain, as it entitles you to a glass of this refreshing drink – advertisement.

100 Years

June 28, 1923

Five persons were injured and several hundred others escaped injury when the roof of the grandstand at the Minster baseball park was torn off by a storm during the ball game yesterday afternoon. The roof dropped behind the stands and demolished an automobile.

——-

Franklin Blue, who has been spending the past few weeks with his parents in this city, has left to spend the summer in the west, where he will be producing a new pageant by the John B. Rogers Co., of Fostoria. He has engagements for six pageants in North Dakota, Iowa and Wisconsin; with no open dates until the beginning of the fall season.

——-

The L.J. Heth shows and carnival arrived in Sidney by special train late last night from Middletown and started erection of their tents this morning. On account of Gramercy park being too small, the tents were erected on the Wagner lot on East Poplar street.

75 Years

June 28, 1948

The total distribution of personal property taxes for the first half of 1948 amounted to $102,190, according to figures released today by the office of Arthur Billing, Shelby county auditor. Schools were the major recipients of these funds, totaling $44,263. Corporations received $26,383; county, $18,643; Sidney public library, $6,750, and townships, $6,104.

——-

The Lockington and New Hope evangelical United Bretheren churches will hold the formal dedication of their parsonage next Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Lockington. Bishop A.R. Clippinger will preside over the services.

——-

Miss Carol Kingseed was elected president of the Collegiate League, when members met last evening in the home of Miss Marjorie Wagner. Also elected were: Miss Rita Staley, first vice president; Miss Sondra Ruese, second vice president; Miss Suzette Kerr, secretary, and Miss Marjorie Wagner, treasurer.

50 Years

June 28, 1973

Sidney Firefighters reported $700 damage to the structure and contents of the home of Marion Zook. They were summoned to the house fire Sudnay at 11:04 a.m. Cause was undertimined.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Lester H. Blanke, rural mail carrier, was honored Wednesday evening when a retirement dinner was served at Koch’s Restaurant, St. Marys.

The event was arranged by fellow employees, noting his retirement after 33 years of service in the postal department.

——-

Mr. Herbert Jones was installed as president of the Sidney Altrusa Club when members met Wednesday evening at Imperial House Shelby.

Along with Mrs. Jones, Mrs. James Fitzgerald was installed as vice president; Mrs. James Borchers, recording secretary; Mrs. Dale Anspach, treasurer, and Mrs. E. J. Hammann, corresponding secretary.

25 Years

June 28, 1998

MINSTER – A golden jubilee Mass will be celebrated Sunday at 11:30 a.m. to honor Sister Ann Catherine Lehmkuhl’s 50 years of service as a sister of the Precious Blood Order. Lehmkuhl, daughter of the late Harry and Cecelia Lehmkuhl, entered the Precious Blood Order after completing her elementary education at Minster Public School. She became a Sister of Precious Blood Order on August 15, 1948.

——-

WASHINGTON – The cost of mailing a letter will go up by a penny early next year, the Postal Service’s governing board announced today. The new rates will boost the cost of mailing a first-class letter to 33 cents effective January 10, 1999.

——-

The Widows and Widowers Club hosted Alice Watts, director of American Red Cross in Shelby County, at its recent meeting.

She told them that the National Red Cross was founded in the 1880s or 90s and the Shelby County Chapter was started at the time of the Second World War.

