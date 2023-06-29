Jesse Fitzgerald, second from left, stops to talk with the workers at a lemonade stand. The entrepreneurs are, left to right, Mya Sims, 9, Kami Fleming, 14, and Katrina Fleming, 11, all of Sidney. The kids held the lemonade stand next to N. Main Avenue as the temperature reached 86 degrees on Thursday, June 29. Mya is the daughter of Shannon Fleming and Rick Sims. Kami Fleming is the daughter of Shannon Fleming and Jarrod Copeland. Katrina is the daughter of Shannon Fleming.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News