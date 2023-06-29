Out of the past

125 Years

June 29, 1898

At the meeting of city council last evening, bids for constructing the stone wall on Water street along Starrett Run were opened and read. There were two bids – one by Alex Fisher and the other by J.B. Robertson and John Boss. The later was the lowest and Robertson and Boss were awarded the contract. Specifications call for the job to be completed by the first of August.

——-

At the meeting of the board of education last night, four architects presented plans for the new school building. The one presented by Philip F. Jackel, of Anderson Ind., was selected and contract made, the cost being about $11,000. The building will contain eight rooms. Dr. J.D. Geyer, E.L. Hoskins and Dr. C.E. Johnston, who compose the building committee, will go to Alexandria, Ind., tomorrow to see a similar building recently put up there upon the same plans.

——-

The congregation of the Lutheran Church are picnicking at the fairgrounds today. A very large crowd is in attendance.

100 Years

June 29, 1923

Three fiery crosses were burned simultaneously about the city at 9:30 last night, each accompanied with the firing of several shots. One cross was burned on Orbison hill in East Sidney; another on Bon Air, along Port Jefferson road, and the third on Chestnut street.

——-

The committee soliciting funds for the sponsorship of a baseball team during the summer months reports contributions to date of $71.25. At least $200 will be required in order to field a team. Edward F. Smith will manage the team for the present. A number of players have already been lined up.

——-

Mrs. Lillian Chambers, of this city, has been appointed a member of the executive board at the 58th annual encampment of the Department of the Ohio Grand Army of the Republic in session at Columbus this week.

75 Years

June 29, 1948

Sidney residents will pay more for riding on city buses, beginning July 5, it was disclosed today. E.J. Garmhausen, an officer of the Sidney Transit company, announced that adult fares will be increased from 10 to

15 cents and children’s prices five to seven cents. Members of city council were informed of the increase at their session last evening.

——-

Nine Sidney girls acted as hostesses Sunday at Brown hospital, Veterans Administration, Dayton, under the auspices of the Venture Club and the local chapter of the American Red Cross. The group included: Misses Peggy Thoma, Mary Lane Timeus, Dorothy Fronsoe, Marjorie Wagner, Sue Kerr, Delores Kaminski, Mary Lou Swaiger, Patty Jewett, and Pegge Campbell.

——-

Fifty United States Air Force C-47 cargo planes landed 125 tons of food in Berlin today, slightly easing the Soviet Food blockade aimed at driving out the western allies.

50 Years

June 29, 1973

Mrs. Jane C. Faler, R.R. 1, Anna, did not register for the Lucky Barrel at Dorsey’s Downtown and failed to collect the $600 prize when her name was drawn this week.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Mrs. Georgianna Wint, who has served as sacristan of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church for 25 years, received a special award for service last weekend from the Mot Rev. Joseph L. Bernardin, Archbishop of the Cincinnati Diocese.

——-

Premium books for the 113th Shelby County Fair are available in many places throughout the county, Fair Secretary Marvin Sollmann has announced. Admission to the fair will be $1 for individuals over age 14, with free admission to those younger.

25 Years

June 29, 1998

Larry Bird, whose talent and tenacity led the Boston Celtics to three championships and the NBA into a new era of prominence, was elected to the Hall of Fame today with five others.

——-

Waterlogged rivers and streams got another heavy dose of rain today, following weekend storms that left at least eight dead in Ohio and forced evacuations throughout the state. Nearly half of the state will be under a flood watch through the rest of the day. Counties in central and southern Ohio were hit the hardest.

——-

LONDON – George Harrison was gardening last summer when he first noticed the lump on his neck. The diagnosis was throat cancer, but the former Beatle says he has been told early detection and surgery caught it. “I’m not going to die on you folks just yet. I am very lucky,” the 54-year-old singer was quoted as telling the News of the World on Sunday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.