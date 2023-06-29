Reese C. Gross Scholarship Fund transferred to Hardin-Houston

SIDNEY — Beginning in 2024, Houston graduating seniors will be able to apply for a Reese C. Gross Scholarship. The scholarship fund recently transferred to the Hardin-Houston Local School Foundation following the closure of a local church.

The scholarship amount was initially given through the estate of Mary Gross of Sidney in memory of her husband Reese to the Lockington United Methodist Church. Her will directed that if the church closed, scholarship assets should be transferred to the school to continue scholarship awards. The school was informed earlier this year of the Lockington church’s closure and the transfer by the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Applicants will be selected upon the characteristics listed in Mrs. Gross’s will, including worthiness, leadership, aptitude and scholarship. The scholarship will be administered through the Community Foundation of Shelby County, using its online application.

Reese Gross was the president of Sidney Aluminum Products at the time of his death in 1973. Mary died in 1999, leaving several gifts to charity.

The 2024 Community Foundation scholarship online application will open on Dec.15.