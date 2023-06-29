Shelby County awarded $4.2 million for recreation trail

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) has announced new funds to build 2.3 miles of recreation trail in Shelby County. The new section of Great Miami River Recreation Trail will connect the existing Canal Feeder Trail in Sidney to the village of Lockington.

“The Shelby County Commissioners are grateful to ODOT for this funding,” said Commissioner Tony Bornhorst. “With ODOT’s support, we are building stronger recreation infrastructure in Shelby County, and connecting our 48,000 residents to the nation’s largest network of paved trails. That’s been our goal for some time, and it’s worth celebrating!”

The goal of the Miami Conservancy District (MCD), the Miami Valley Trails partners, and the communities along the Great Miami Riverway corridor is for the Great Miami River Recreation Trail to be continuous with no missing sections. When complete, the trail will run from Shelby County at the northern end all the way to Hamilton County at the southern end. The trail is currently 101 miles long and the ODOT funding will increase that total to more than 103 miles.

“We appreciate the leadership of the Shelby County commissioners to strengthen the Great Miami River Recreation Trail,” said MaryLynn Lodor, general manager of MCD. “By building this new section in Shelby County, we’re closer to connecting all our communities along the Great Miami Riverway.”

MCD and Great Miami Riverway partners, including Shelby County, support trail development to increase tourism, drive economic development, provide alternative transportation options, and improve health outcomes.

The ODOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) provides funding for projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhanced mobility, community improvement activities, and environmental mitigation; recreational trail program projects; and safe routes to school projects.