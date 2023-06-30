SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for failure to comply with the signal of an officer, violating community control sanctions, and drugs, among other charges.

Thabit A. Ahmed, 47, of Dearborn, Michigan, was sentenced to five years of community control, with supervision to be transferred to Michigan, and three days of jail credit granted, for attempted failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a fourth degree felony. Ahmed must also successfully complete anger and rage counseling, successfully complete mental health counseling and pay a fine of $200. Additionally, Ahmed’s driver license is suspended for three years. Ahmed was indicted on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle and causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm by traveling at excessive speeds, weaving through traffic, and driving on the berm.

Tammy R. Liles, 45, of Port Jefferson, was sentenced to 12 months and 17 months in prison, concurrent, with 383 days of jail credit granted, for violation of her community control sanctions for attempted trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Misty Moorman, 32, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months in prison, with 142 days of jail credit granted, for violation of her community control sanctions for attempted failure to comply with order of police officer, a fourth degree felony, for willfully eluding or fleeing from a law enforcement officer and operating her vehicle in a manner that caused substantial risk of serious physical harm by traveling at excessive speeds, running stop signs, and driving through a residential yard.

Darrell Earl Clark, 41, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue his community control sanctions after violating the terms of his community control sanctions for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and Fentanyl. Additionally he must serve 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release.

Danial J. Bancroft, 56, of Sidney, was sentenced to 11 months in prison, with 38 days of jail credit granted, for one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. Bancroft was indicted on the same charge, for trespassing into an unoccupied business in order to commit a theft.

Todd E. Riddle, 62, of Monroe, was sentenced to 160 days in the Shelby County Jail, with 41 days of jail credit granted, for violating the terms of his community control sanction, for one count of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, for removing the contents of a room owned by the Budget Host Inn.

Christian Irving, 36, of Belle Center, was sentenced to continue his community control sanctions, along with serving 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release, for violation of his community control sanction for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Clara J. Kaufmann, also known as Clara J. Kauffmann, 37, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue her community control sanctions along with the additional conditions of residing in a transitional house and making regular payments on her fine and cost, for attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Travis Nelson, 31, of Sidney, was sentenced to two terms of 12 months in prison, concurrent, along with a sentence from Miami County, with 12 days of jail credit given, for violation of his community control sanctions on two counts of aggravated possession of drugs for methamphetamine.

Stacey D. White, 50, of Sidney, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, for violation of community control sanction after being convicted on one count of attempted intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a fourth degree felony, for threatening an adult female victim in an attempt to influence or intimidate her testimony in a criminal proceeding.

Rachael R. Slife, 50, of Sidney, was sentenced to 17 months and 6 months in prison, consecutive, with 54 days of jail credit granted, for one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, and one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. Slife was indicted on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, for selling or offering to sell methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, and one count of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony, for failure to appear to a status conference after being released on her own recognizance.