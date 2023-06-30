SIDNEY – Experience Undersea Adventures with “The Spongebob Musical” at The Historic Sidney Theatre!

Get ready for a splash-tastic theatrical event as “The Spongebob Musical” comes to The Historic Sidney Theatre from Thursday, July 20, to Saturday, July 22. Dive into a world of fun and laughter with this beloved musical, brought to life by an exceptional cast of local young adults.

Audiences of all ages are invited to join SpongeBob and friends on a thrilling journey beneath the waves. With toe-tapping songs, dazzling choreography, and a heartwarming story, “The Spongebob Musical” promises to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family.

Showtimes for the production areThursday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, July 22, 2 and 7:30 p.m.

For an extra special treat, don’t miss the 7:30 p.m. showing on Saturday, July 22, which will be a dinner theatre experience catered by Amelio’s. Regular theatre seating is also available for this showing.

Ticket prices for “The Spongebob Musical” are adults, $18; students and seniors, $14; and dinner theatre tickets, $50 (includes catered dinner and show ticket).

To secure your seats, visit www.sidneytheatre.org.