Ohio University president, dean, provost lists

ATHENS — Ohio University has released its provost’s and president’s lists for the 2023 spring semester.

At the end of each semester, Ohio University’s undergraduate students are evaluated based on their semester GPA and hours to determine placement on the president’s list, dean’s list or provost’s pist.

Named to the president’s list were College of Health Sciences and Professions student Meghan Bell of Sidney; College of Health Sciences and Professions student Amber Keith of Maplewood; College of Health Sciences and Professions student Allie Mannix of Anna; College of Fine Arts student Allison Roush of Sidney; Patton College of Education student Ashley Roush of Sidney; College of Business student Taylor Spence of Anna; and College of Health Sciences and Professions student Alicia Weadock of New Knoxville.

The president’s list distinction is presented to undergraduate students who exhibit an exceptional commitment to academic excellence each semester. Criteria for the President’s List include a 4.0 GPA for the given semester with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Named to the dean’s list were Scripps College of Communication student Avery Allison of Sidney; Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Jonah Brautigam of Sidney; College of Health Sciences and Professions student Ethan Burrows of De Graff; College of Arts and Sciences student Amy Evers of Maria Stein; College of Business student Bethany Hayslett of Sidney; Russ College of Engineering and Technology student Mackensie Littlefield of Anna; College of Arts and Sciences student Emily Mcclure of Versailles; College of Fine Arts student Shelby Reed of De Graff; College of Business student Jacob Salazar of Minster; College of Health Sciences and Professions student Gavin Stallard of DeGraff; College of Arts and Sciences student Sami Trego of Minster; and College of Arts and Sciences student Jaylynne Trissell of Versailles.

The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Named to the provost’s list were College of Business student Brandon Archey of New Bremen; College of Health Sciences and Professions student Mackenzie Kniceley of Quincy; College of Business student Justin Mox of Minster; College of Health Sciences and Professions student Aly Nicholas of Jackson Center; and College of Health Sciences and Professions student Anthony Oglesby of Sidney.

The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.