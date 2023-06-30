Jared Ratermann, 11, of Sidney, does the back stroke during a YMCA Water Safety Week class on Monday, June 5. Jared is the son of Todd and Emily Ratermann. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA’s annual Water Safety Week was a success again this year.

The theme was “The Way of Water” in reference to the second Avatar movie. Children learned what to do if they find themselves in the water unexpectedly, like floating on their backs, as well as the concept of “reach, throw, don’t go” and calling 911 if someone else is in the water who needs help. Other topics included safety around pools, backyard pools, boats and beaches.

YMCA Aquatics Director Amy Young said about 115 children participated and the participants including parents for the parent-child class was 165. About 35 volunteers helped, which Young said was enough for the daytime sessions, but there could have been more in the afternoon and evening.

“Overall the week went well. For it being my first year running this, and learning as I went, I think it was fantastic. The kids had fun and learned a lot. All of the evaluations that were turned in gave high praise, so I am pleased with it,” Young said. “I hope the kids that came through learned that water doesn’t have to be scary, that you can have so much fun while still being safe, and that they have what it takes to do scary things. I hope they all know that they are strong, brave, and capable.”