Out of the past

125 Years

July 3, 1898

When the patriotic boy explodes his firecracker on the Fourth of July, he should be careful to explode it to the world and not where it will set fire to property. The last two fires we have had in Sidney were evidently the result of carelessness of boys with matches. Boys, show your patriotism by firing crackers, but be careful that no fires are started from them.

——-

The Wagner Manufacturing company yesterday shipped 65 aluminum cups to Company L at Tampa, Florida. These cups go as a present to the company from the employees of the Wagner Manufacturing company. The recruits, the day they left Sidney, were presented with the same kind of cups by the firm.

100 Years

July 3, 1923

Articles of Incorporation for the Sidney Recreation Company, the holding company for the country club, have been received and the first meeting will be held in the court room this evening for organization. The contract for the purchase from the Wagner estate is ready to be closed and work has begun on improvement of the golf course.

——-

State Prohibition Director B. F. McDonald has appointed W. D. Brandon, of the city, as a special prohibition inspector. While Mr. Brandon’s appointment is for Shelby County, he also has jurisdiction throughout the state.

——-

Another fiery cross was burned in Bon Air Saturday evening. The burning occurred about 10 o’clock, following the shooting of several bombs.

75 Years

July 3, 1948

Joseph B. Cook was named president of the Shelby County 32 Club at the annual election of officers held by 32nd degree Masons at the Masonic Temple last evening. Elected with Cook for the year starting in October were C. D. Lerch, first vice president; Hugh Clayton, Maplewood, second vice president; Floyd Smally, Jackson Center, third vice president; Wallace Wright, secretary; Robert Stump, treasurer.

——-

The young married couples of the congregation of the First Methodist Church organized as a group at the picnic supper held last evening at the country home of Mr. and Mrs. Murray Ferguson. Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Wheeler were named president; Mr. and Mrs. Tom Ferguson, vice president; Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Hoover, secretary; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Short, treasurer; Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Allen, chaplain.

50 Years

July 3, 1973

Trees on the Shelby County Court Square are now wearing new name tags, the donation of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Watkins, 812 Johnston Drive. The signs give the common and botanical names of each tree.

——-

Reese C. Gross, 65, 900 Center Ave., president of Sidney Aluminum Products, Inc. died of an apparent heart attack Saturday at 1 p.m. at the home of his mother on Patterson-Halpin Road, Piqua.

25 Years

July 3, 1998

Sidney will have a grand Fourth of July parade this year. Its theme will be “American Heroes.” Veteran’s services director Tom Clay will be the grand marshal. There will be a total of forty-eight units in the parade. The Jaycees are hosting the fireworks again this year.

——-

Star Bank in Sidney with branches in several area towns will be no more. A merger has been announced with the resulting entity being known as Firststar Corp. The merger deal was valued at $7.2 billion. It will be business as usual at the old Star Banks branches.

