SIDNEY — The deadline for people who wish to vote in the August special election is July 10, 30 days before the election.

The Shelby County Board of Elections will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on July 10. anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not changed their address with the board of elections must do so by July 10.

Registration forms are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Registrations are also accepted at the Amos Memorial Library, all branches, and One Stop Shop (BMV), 100 Milligan Court, Sidney, during their normal business hours.

People can also register to vote online at the Secretary of State’s website https://olvr.sos.state.oh.us/ or https:www.boe.ohio.gov/shelby/.

Qualifications to vote in the Aug. 8 special election includes:

• Must be a US citizen

• Must be 18 years old by Aug. 8, 2023

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election

Absentee voting Aug. 8 election

Absentee vote ballots for the special election are available at the Shelby County Board of Elections. Registered voters may email or call the board of elections to request an application at [email protected] or 937-498-7207. Applications for absentee ballots to be mailed must be received by Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Early in-person voting hours are:

• 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, July 17-21

• 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, July 11-14

• 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday to Friday, July 24-28

• 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Monday, July 31

• 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1

• 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 4

• 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 5

• 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6