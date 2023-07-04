Country singer Jordan Davis will make his first-ever appearance at Country Concert when he performs July 7 on the main stage. Provided photo

NASHVILLE — Jordan Davis takes his job seriously — no doubt about it — but he admits it’s a labor of love.

Eleven years after moving to Nashville, the singer-songwriter from Louisiana has a half-dozen No. 1 songs under his belt, including last year’s Country Music Association Song of the Year — “Buy Dirt.” So, just when it seems like he could take his foot off the pedal and slow up a bit, he knows there’s always room for improvement.

“For me, it’s something I love to do. But I know that I can be a better songwriter and singer, and the only way to get better at something is to keep doing it,” Davis said during a recent interview with AIM Media Midwest. “It’s the way that I pay my bills and support my family, but it truly doesn’t feel like work. I honestly feel that I’m doing something I love.”

The 35-year-old is one of four featured artists July 7 for Day 2 of Country Concert ’23 in Fort Loramie. Elle King kicks off entertainment on the main stage at 4 p.m., followed by Davis at 6 p.m., Brothers Osborne at 8 p.m. and headliner Dierks Bentley at 10 p.m.

“We just started our rehearsals for our headlining tour, so you’re getting the first look at our new show,” Davis said. “We bring a lot of energy, and if we have fun on the stage, you’re going to have fun in the crowd.”

Davis made a splash with his 2018 debut album “Home State” and its three hit singles: “Take It From Me,” “Singles You Up” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot,” and followed that up with three more hits on “Bluebird Days,” which was released this year in February. The album includes “Buy Dirt” — which he co-wrote with his brother Jacob and features guest vocals by Luke Bryan — as well as “What My World Spins Around” and his current chart-topper “Next Thing You Know.”

He’ll kick off his new headlining tour later this summer to cap a busy year for Davis, who — along with his wife, Kristen — welcomed the couple’s third child June 15.

When asked how he’s juggling it all, he chuckled, “Truth is, I’m not. Between a new baby and touring and continuously writing songs for new projects — I’m just trying to keep my head above water,” he said. “I’m home this weekend to regroup and recharge. It’s really a ‘sleep-when-you-can’ mentality … and then keep going.”

The hustle and bustle often turns into inspiration, he said.

“Any time you have a major life change as a songwriter, I think that brings in new ideas and new ways of viewing things,” he said. “I love being a dad. For me, when you have a child you realize how beautiful and special that is, and it opens up new avenues and new ideas. Any major life moment brings out a lot of inspiration to put pen to paper.”

Davis said being able to share many of those writing experiences with his brother has been particularly gratifying.

“It’s been awesome. We both moved to Nashville to chase the dream of writing songs and we’ve been very fortunate,” he said, pointing to the success of “Buy Dirt” and its subsequent CMA Song of the Year award. “It’s something that you don’t feel is attainable when you move to town … and now, me and my brother get to throw our names in that hat. It would be special to do it by myself, but it’s even more special to get to do it with him.”

While Davis noted there are thousands of talented writers who create music, the number of songs that get recorded and become hits represent just a fraction of those offerings.

“Being able to engage with fans and see people singing those songs, it’s an awesome thing,” he said. “I consider myself very blessed to be one of those few people who get to experience that. At some point, nobody is going to want to hear your songs anymore, so I never take for granted the fact that I get to stand on a stage and sing songs.

“I know how fortunate and lucky I am to get to do this for a living,” he continued. “Before I was doing this I was swinging a ‘weed-eater’ in Baton Rouge. I’ve been on both sides of seeing a side of a job I love and a job I don’t love, so, the payoff for us is the hour and a half that we get to stand on that stage and sing. I hope fans know how much I appreciate that.”

To learn more about Jordan Davis — or to check out his upcoming tour schedule — visit his website at jordandavisofficial.com.

For ticket information or more on Country Concert, go to countryconcert.com.