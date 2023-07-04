The Veteran’s Coffee and Donuts program is held every Friday morning at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — The Friday morning Veteran’s Coffee and Donuts program at the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County started last fall and is continuing to grow. Every Friday morning 9am – 11am any Veteran age 50 or better are invited to the Senior Center to enjoy some food and conversation and fun.

This week the Veteran’s were served up a special treat by Vicki Alexander of Sidney. Pancakes and sausage were added to the weekly menu of donuts, pastries and fruit.

This program is free and open to any veteran age 50 or better. You do not need to be a member of the Senior Center.

“It is our way of thanking you for your service,” said Rachel Hale, executive director.

The Senior Center is located at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.