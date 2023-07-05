Himes moves office to downtown Sidney

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – State Farm insurance agent Ashley Himes became an agent because she likes helping people and providing support to them on their worst days. Since moving to Sidney and opening her own agency in 2016, Himes has acquired seven team members and outgrown her office on Vandemark. She also added a second location in Springfield in 2022. Himes is opening a new, larger, office in downtown Sidney.

Himes does more than insurance in her office. She also provides financial services, retirement planning, and is a mortgage loan originator with Rocket Mortgage. While Himes wears many hats, her favorite part of her job is helping people make great choices by helping them plan for the future.

Himes said, “My job is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, help them recover from the unexpected, and help them realize their dreams. I enjoy working with the Sidney community and am excited to expand our ability to help more people with a larger team and office.”

Currently Himes is doing renovations such as painting, replacing the carpets and updating light fixtures in the new office. The new office will open on July 1, followed by a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to be held on Sept. 1 at noon. All are welcome to attend and celebrate with the team.

Ashley Himes State Farm’s new office is located at 247 W. Court St., Sidney. The office can be reached by phone or text at 937-492-9124, and at www.sidneysf.com.