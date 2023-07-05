House fire leads to $75,000 loss

SIDNEY — At 5:11 p.m. on July 2, the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to 519 Fourth Ave. on a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a two-story, single-family residence with smoke showing from both floors.

The fire was reported by a neighbor who advised there were four people that lived in the home. Sidney police officers on the scene quickly gained entry to the front and back door to check for occupants prior to the fire department’s arrival.

Firefighters completed a search, located the fire, and quickly brought the fire under control.

A box alarm was initiated requesting all off-duty Sidney firefighters, along with Anna Fire Department, Lockington Fire Department, and a medic from Piqua Fire Department. Sidney firefighters also handled one medic call during the incident.

The fire loss to the property is estimated at $60,000 and $15,000 for contents.

AES Power and Center Point were requested to the scene to secure utilities. Red Cross services were requested to assist the occupants.

No injuries were noted to firefighters, police officers, or occupants. A family pet was successfully removed from the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Sidney Fire Department investigation unit.