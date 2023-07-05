ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, July 9, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• BNC’s Summer Camps are for kids entering grades Kindergarten through fifth. Camps run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday. Topic for July camps is “Wildlife Mysteries,” with the choice of two weeks, July 10 – 14 or July 31 – Aug. 4. Dress for the weather as campers will spend a large amount of time outside for all camps. Cost is $75/child per camp for BNC Members or $100/child per camp for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• CW Wood Products is the Brukner Nature Center’s featured monthly vendor. The featured products are wood pens and micro-vases. Both make great gifts for Father’s Day. Items will be available in the BNC Nature Shop until Friday, June 30. Prices range from $10 to $25 and a percentage of each sale will be donated back to BNC.

• BNC’s Stillwater Adventure River Float is for kids entering grades six through 12 in the fall. Parents may choose to pre-register their child for either Thursday, July 6, or Wednesday, July 19. Group will meet at Brukner Nature Center at 9:30 a.m. and pick-up will be at 1 p.m. at the BNC river location; life jackets and lunch are provided. Maximum of eight kids each day. Cost is $30/child for BNC members or $40/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• The. Brukner Nature Center hopes your child can join them on Friday, July 28, from 7 – 9 p.m. for a fun evening of discovery and exploration as we learn more about our amazing wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather as a large amount of time will be spent outside. This is a drop-off program. Cost is $20/child for BNC members or $30/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5-THURSDAY, JULY 6

Third annual Carnival for Christ at the Do Good Restaurant and Ministry, 25 W. Main St., Osgood. The carnival will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, and from 1-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. There will be games, crafts, a petting zoo, a jump house, prizes, food, live music in the evenings and tons of fun to be had. Admission and all activities are completely free.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring a Darke County Singles Dances. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dance is from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Back Stage Pass. Food will be available along with a50/50 raffle, door prizes andinstant tickets. Must be 21 years of age to attend.