125 Years

July 5, 1898

The report of the oil operations in Northwestern Ohio for the month of June credits Shelby County with nine completed wells, with a production of 220 barrels and one dry hole. The number of wells drilled was nine and the number of new rigs set up was six.

——-

George Clark of Bellefontaine, an engineer on the Big Four Railroad, was before Mayor Nessler this morning on a charge of violating the ordinance prohibiting the running through town too fast. Clark entered a guilty plea to the charge and was fined $1 and costs.

——-

Mrs. Ellen Keating of this city, living on North Main Avenue, was a school friend of Commodore Dewey, the hero of Manila, going to school with him in Montpelier, Vermont. They were both about the same age at the time, being about 12 to 14 years old.

100 Years

July 5, 1923

Four city children had their tonsils and adenoids removed at the clinic held at the emergency hospital yesterday. Drs. Hobby and Hussey did the operating and Drs. Anderson and Reddish gave the anesthetics. Nurses assisting were Misses Rinehart, Spence and Weigand. This is probably the last clinic for this year.

——-

Extensive plans are being made for a big celebration at the country club tomorrow in observance of the Fourth of July. Tournaments and special putting and driving contests are planned with dinner to be served from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

75 Years

July 5, 1948

The new overhead grade crossing over the Baltimore and Ohio railroad on State Route 29, northwest of Sidney, will be opened for the convenience of the public late tonight, Oliver M. Liggett, deputy director of Division Seven of the Ohio Department of Highways, said at noon today. Completion of this improvement will eliminate an extremely hazardous condition that existed at this location with the narrow bridge. The work was started in late 1946.

——-

Shelby county’s new full-time Boy Scout Executive, John Cicur, arrived in Sidney today to take up his new duties here. For the present, he will make his headquarters at the Sidney Civic Association Office.

——-

Mrs. Robert F. Kaser was elected president of the Past Presidents’ Parley of the American Legion auxiliary when members met yesterday with Mrs. E. H. Clifford. Mrs. V. W. LeMaster was named secretary and Mrs. William Moreland was re-elected treasurer.

——-

Secretary of State Marshall said in Washington today that the State Department, with close congressional cooperation, is preparing to act jointly with Britain and France on the current crisis over the blockade of Berlin.

50 Years

July 5, 1973

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – Betty Grable, the blonde whose legs made her the favorite pinup girl of GIs in World War II died Monday. She was 56.

Miss Grable, the queen of lavish technicolor movies and the highest paid woman in the United States in the late 1940s, was for years voted among the top 10 stars in box office appeal.

——-

A cool calm swept over Shelby County early this morning after a severe summer storm hit the area last night causing widespread power and phone outages, spot flooding, downed trees, heavy damage to the Landmark storage bin and injury to an electric company employee.

——-

H.R. Van Tilburgh Sales, County Road 25-A North is celebrating its 40th anniversary of operation this week. H.R. Van Tilburgh began the operation July 4, 1933.

25 Years

July 5, 1998

Sheriff Mark Schemmel is trying to move his communications and recording system into this century. He is asking the commissioners to pay for a new system costing about $27,000. A representative from Roach-Reid Company made the presentation to the commissioners. The company is also charging a $700 installation fee. “That one hits in my craw,” comissioner Gary Van Fossen stated. He thought the price should be included. Additional bids will be sought.

——-

Choice One Engineering Corp is moving to a new location. The firm, now located in the Ohio Building, will be going to a new location at 440 Hoewischer Road in Sidney. Over 4,700 square feet of office space will be available, the announcement was made by company president Tony Schroeder.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.