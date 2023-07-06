FareFest wristbands on sale July 16

VERSAILLES — Everyone is invited to join the fun at Versailles FareFest on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2-5 p.m., in downtown Versailles. For one, low price, receive a complimentary crystal wine glass while experiencing three hours of unlimited beer, wine and food from restaurants throughout the Miami Valley. Plus, enjoy live entertainment provided by Ohio Brewed, Free Rider and TommyJohn.

This year, they are featuring additional food offerings from Silas Creative Kitchen at Hotel Versailles (multiple booths), The Caroline, Merchant House, King’s Poultry Farm, Holy Smokes + Barbeque, E+R’s Pub, Ghyslain Chocolatier, and more yet to be announced.

To complement the food, select from over 30 beers and 100 wine options from wineries and distillers throughout the country.

Wristbands will be presale only and available for $62 each by visiting https://vhsalumnievents.seatyourself.biz beginning Sunday, July 16 at noon until sold out. A limited number of wristbands will be available, which will go fast. (Guests must be 21 and over to attend.) Wristbands must be picked up on Fridays or Saturdays from July 21 through Aug. 12 at the Versailles Hotel registration desk.

The event is sponsored by the Versailles High School Alumni Association with a portion of profits going toward Versailles High School scholarships, clubs and groups.