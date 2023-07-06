WAPAKONETA — The Grand Lake Health System and Child Wellness Task Force will host a Jurassic Health Fair on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m.-noon at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds Commercial Building in Wapakoneta.

There will be a bicycle giveaway, IPad giveaway, raffle drawing, Jungle Island Petting Zoo, free health screens, games and prizes and classes. The first 100 children will receive free snow cones from Kona Ice. Children will also be able to get their picture taken with Blue the baby Velociraptor.

Four programs require preregistration:

• Jukido-Kai School of Martial Arts from 9-10 a.m.

• Brianna Jurosic, MS, clinical coordinator, trauma and suicide prevention clinic, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

• Joint Township District Memorial Hospital Nutrition, a quick and healthy nutrition class, samples provided, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

• Auglaize and Mercer County Health Departments, pop up immunization clinics, pre-book required schedule your appointment by July 28 at 419-738-3410.

Other activities planned include developmental screening from birth to age two by the Auglaize County Board of DD Early Intervention; car seat check station and safe sleep station by the Auglaize County Health Department; vision screenings by Wapakoneta City Schools; basic hearing screen by Auglaize Audiology; tobacco, vaping, drug and alcohol prevention by DARE; speech screenings and backpack checks by Grand Lake Pediatric Rehab; face painting by Katie Dietrich; rock painting by Micheale Howe and Ginger Holtkamp; and free bicycle helmet checks by Bike Hub – Rich McNaughton.

The event is free.

For more information, call 419-394-6132.