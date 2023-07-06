Noffsinger scholarship recipients named Noffsinger scholarship recipients named Noffsinger scholarship recipients named

SIDNEY — The Elaine Noffsinger Nursing Scholarship will be awarding three outstanding area high school seniors with a $3,000 scholarship to support their education in the nursing field. Each scholar was selected after displaying passion in their plans to attend nursing school, remarkable academic achievement, extra-curricular participation, and community service.

The 2023 scholars are:

• Kennedi Doseck, daughter of Bob and Jenni Doseck, a graduate of Botkins High School. In the fall of 2023, she will attend Bowling Green State University.

• Sydney Klosterman, daughter of Mark and Stacie Klosterman, a graduate of Anna High School. In the fall of 2023, she will attend South Dakota State University.

• Makayla Burch, daughter of Sophie and Gary Burch, a graduate of Houston High School. In the fall of 2023, Makayla will attend Sinclair Community College.