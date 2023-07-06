Out of the past

125 Years

July 6, 1898

The famous Spanish Cape Verde fleet of Admiral Cervera, consisting of four armored cruisers and two torpedo boat destroyers, was completely destroyed by the squadrons of Admiral Sampson and Commodore Schley yesterday in a dash from the harbor of Santiago. American losses were minor with only one man killed.

——-

The people of Jackson Center will have a grand celebration this evening over the victory of the American fleet at Santiago. There will be a procession, fireworks, firing of cannon, music by the band and three speeches.

100 Years

July 6, 1923

“The Detroit” seventh of the balloons to start in the race at Indianapolis yesterday, came down at 2 o’clock this morning near the home of Henry Zweibel, northwest of Botkins on the Wapakoneta Pike. The landing was made in safety although by a narrow margin, as the basket grazed lightning rods on the Zweibel home. The fall of 5,800 feet was made in six minutes.

——-

Special Prohibition Officer W.D. Brandon, accompanied by Chief O’Leary, Sheriff Clark and Officer Vincent Simmons, drove to Loramie reservoir yesterday and searched the Columbus club house where a party from Columbus was in camp. No liquor was found, although one person found wandering around nearby in an intoxicated condition was brought to Sidney and placed in jail.

75 Years

July 6, 1948

A reorganized athletic department for Sidney High School was announced today by Supt. Fred J. Louys. It involves transfer in several positions and the employment of two new men on the coaching staff. Harold McDermott will be athletic director and head basketball coach in addition to teaching chemistry and biology. H. Wayne Gibson, a Miami graduate of June, will be the new head football coach. Thomas Edward Pierson, from Wellston, will be assistant football and assistant basketball coach at the senior high level. Jacob Angerer will continue as assistant junior high football and basketball coach in addition to teaching industrial arts.

50 Years

July 6, 1973

MAPLEWOOD – Maplewood Grange met last week with 35 members present. During the business meeting, there was a silver star presentation for 25-year members.

Those who received stars and who will be added to the list are Mrs. Hannah Taylor, Maplewood and Mrs. and Mrs. Russel Weller and Roy Blackford, Sidney. There are now 52 silver star members.

——-

Richard E. McCasland, 330 Grant St., failed to register for the lucky barrel at Shelby Hardware Store last week and did not collect the $600 prize when his name was drawn.

25 Years

July 6, 1998

Former City of Sidney Councilman Gary Carter died of cancer. He was just 45 years old. Carter was a hands on, hard working member of council. He was often the lone vote against a measure, but his thorough approach was appreciated by many people. “In all honesty, he was one of the hardest working councilmen I ever knew,” stated Sidney Mayor Tom Miller.

——-

Songbird Deanna Carter will be one of the headliners at the Country Concert coming up. Her latest hit, “Did I Shave My Legs For This,” has sold over 3 million copies. Her career has been a tough road, however. She started performing when she was 17, but gave it up and did not perform again for 6 years. She is a fan favorite. Carter will be followed by perennial favorite Clint Black.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.