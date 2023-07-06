Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Michelle L. Chapman, 28, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Michael Eric Maier, 40, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kecia A. Flaute, 37, of Jackson Center, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.

Oliver John Cornett, 63, of Hamilton, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Michelle R. Michael, 46, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Benzamin Salambaore, 30, of Celina, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Jessica M. Scott, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shawn A. Mowery, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kaden Scot Henderson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with traffic lanes/lines/safety zone, $130 fine.

Kellie Frazier, 44, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Angela R. Wolters, 45, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jeffery A. Burton, 35, of Lakeview, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kevin L. Sloas, 51, of Russells Point, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Brandon M. Baker, 25, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Christymae, Linniman, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.

Meranda Crabtree, 19, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Ricky A. de la Fuente, 19, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $206 fine.

Shyam A. Patel, 26, of Troy, was charged with driving left of center, $136 fine.

Randall O. Hughes, 66, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.

Christopher T. Kenard, 23, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Derek Jones, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and reasonable control, $186 fine.

Patricia Ann Travis, 56, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Donnell A. Hawkins, 28, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $231 fine.

Daria J. Curtner, 59, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

Ethan W. Bruggeman, 21, of Buckland, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.

Travis D. Fett, 28, of Auburn, Indiana, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.

Sante Dona, 61, of Elora, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Richard Vernon Barhorst, 78, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Tyler Adam Slone, 32, of Celina, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.

Zachery S. Norris, 24, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Elizabeth Ruth Ann Carr, 26, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Sriniketh Chakilam, 22, of Toledo, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions and speeding, $214 fine.

Jay Allen Goetz, 22, of Spencerville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Georgeann Marie Howard, 68, of Miamisburg, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $130 fine.

Scott Andrew Lipscomb, 54, of South Vienna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Dawn Marie Wingert, 47, of Harrison, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Benjamin J. Gladstone, 52, of Marysville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Benjamin N. Hamilton, 42, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Leah R. Kelzenberg, 23, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Samantha Kay Anderson, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Douglas Joseph Burke, 35, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Austin Christopher Butler, 35, of Senoia, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Aaron Curtis Roberts, 35, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Folashade Chateau Olowe, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cory M. Sotzing, 23, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.

Victoria J. Denning, 20, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

James M. Lafollette, 48, of Falmouth, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Scott R. Farley, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving right side of roadway, $130 fine.

Dakota W. Keen, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Mary Louise Masteller, 72, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.

Curtis Andrew Depriest, 39, of Bellfontaine, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone