SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:
Michelle L. Chapman, 28, of Troy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Michael Eric Maier, 40, of Louisville, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Kecia A. Flaute, 37, of Jackson Center, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $130 fine.
Oliver John Cornett, 63, of Hamilton, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Michelle R. Michael, 46, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.
Benzamin Salambaore, 30, of Celina, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.
Jessica M. Scott, 31, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Shawn A. Mowery, 45, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.
Kaden Scot Henderson, 19, of Sidney, was charged with traffic lanes/lines/safety zone, $130 fine.
Kellie Frazier, 44, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Angela R. Wolters, 45, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Jeffery A. Burton, 35, of Lakeview, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Kevin L. Sloas, 51, of Russells Point, was charged with obeying traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Brandon M. Baker, 25, of Anna, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.
Christymae, Linniman, 31, of Sidney, was charged with expired plates, $130 fine.
Meranda Crabtree, 19, of Saint Paris, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Ricky A. de la Fuente, 19, of Saint Marys, was charged with speeding, $206 fine.
Shyam A. Patel, 26, of Troy, was charged with driving left of center, $136 fine.
Randall O. Hughes, 66, of Sidney, was charged with starting and backing vehicles, $136 fine.
Christopher T. Kenard, 23, of Sidney, was charged with operating at stop and yield sign, $136 fine.
Derek Jones, 36, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension and reasonable control, $186 fine.
Patricia Ann Travis, 56, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Donnell A. Hawkins, 28, of Dayton, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding, $231 fine.
Daria J. Curtner, 59, of Sidney, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.
Ethan W. Bruggeman, 21, of Buckland, was charged with display of plates/sticker, $130 fine.
Travis D. Fett, 28, of Auburn, Indiana, was charged with commercial speed, $135 fine.
Sante Dona, 61, of Elora, Ontario, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Richard Vernon Barhorst, 78, of Fort Loramie, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Tyler Adam Slone, 32, of Celina, was charged with operating without reasonable control, $136 fine.
Zachery S. Norris, 24, of Delphos, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Elizabeth Ruth Ann Carr, 26, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Sriniketh Chakilam, 22, of Toledo, was charged with driving under suspension/restrictions and speeding, $214 fine.
Jay Allen Goetz, 22, of Spencerville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.
Georgeann Marie Howard, 68, of Miamisburg, was charged with unsafe operation around emergency vehicle, $130 fine.
Scott Andrew Lipscomb, 54, of South Vienna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Dawn Marie Wingert, 47, of Harrison, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Benjamin J. Gladstone, 52, of Marysville, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Benjamin N. Hamilton, 42, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.
Leah R. Kelzenberg, 23, of Sidney, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.
Samantha Kay Anderson, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Douglas Joseph Burke, 35, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Austin Christopher Butler, 35, of Senoia, Georgia, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Aaron Curtis Roberts, 35, of Toledo, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Folashade Chateau Olowe, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Cory M. Sotzing, 23, of New Carlisle, was charged with speeding, $211 fine.
Victoria J. Denning, 20, of Anna, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
James M. Lafollette, 48, of Falmouth, Kentucky, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.
Scott R. Farley, 28, of Sidney, was charged with driving right side of roadway, $130 fine.
Dakota W. Keen, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.
Mary Louise Masteller, 72, of Sidney, was charged with failure to control/weaving, $136 fine.
Curtis Andrew Depriest, 39, of Bellfontaine, was charged with driving within lanes/continuous lines, $136 fine.
Compiled by Kimberly Pistone