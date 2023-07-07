Botkins BOE approves increases and lunch prices

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education approved a pay increase for substitute teachers, lunch prices, and an increase in the athletic checkbook for the 2023-24 school year at a meeting on June 14.

Substitute teachers will now earn $100 per day instead of $90 per day. Lunch prices will be $2.40 for grades K-6; $2.70 for grades 7-12; $3.40 for adults and 50 cents for milk. The athletic checkbook has been increased from $3,000 to $5,000.

The board also took the following actions:

• Approved the treasurer’s report by fund, general fund activity, the investment report, and the five-year review of general fund activity;

• Approved to amend the certificate and appropriations;

• Approved temporary appropriations for fiscal year 2024;

• Approved to accept the following donations: $176 from the ABC’s to be used for second and third grade classrooms; $283 from Meyer’s Tavern to be used for the softball athletic fund; $583 from Meyer’s Tavern to be used for the boys basketball athletic fund; $4,233.66 from Emerson and Janet Koenig family fund to be used for elementary books; $477.87 from Botkins Education Foundation to be used for a teacher grant for Kindergarten; $190 from Meyer’s Tavern to be used for the volleyball athletic fund;

• Adopted a resolution to approve a calamity day attendance plan for the 2023-24 school year;

• Approved to hire the following personnel: Jason Rogers, varsity girls track coach; Ryan Gutman, varsity boys track coach; Robert Elsass, varsity softball coach; Jason Jones, varsity baseball coach; Sarah Bergman, varsity girls assistant basketball coach; Grant Dray, freshman girls basketball coach; and Melissa Grunden, summer school tutor;

• Approved to hire the following substitutes for the 2023-2024 school year: Brenda Tennant, secretary; Olivia Jones, aide; Chad Berning, Dan Knoop, Ryan Gutman, Don Mack, Matt Titus, bus drivers; Susan Leugers, cafeteria; and Dennis McPheron and Evan Poeppelman, custodial;

• Approved an overnight trip for the FCCLA to attend nationals in Denver, Colorado July 3-7;

• Approved the resolution determining to proceed to levy a tax in excess of the $10 million limitation;

• Approved to pay parents in lieu of private school transportation.

The next board meeting is set for July 12 at 7 p.m. in the media center.