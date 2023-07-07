Civil Service Commission certifies deputy police chief candidates

By Charlotte Caldwell

SIDNEY – The Civil Service Commission certified scores and ranking for three candidates for the deputy police chief position on June 30.

The three certified candidates consisted of two who are already employed with the police department and one who is employed outside of the department. There were 14 candidates total.

The police chief has already made a recommendation to the city manager, and an offer has been made to the candidate. The candidate will go through post-offering testing and be sworn in at a future City Council meeting.