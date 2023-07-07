Hardin-Houston BOE approves next school year prices and fees

HOUSTON – Athletic season pass prices, student fees and lunch prices for next school year were approved during the June 19 meeting of the Hardin-Houston Local School District Board of Education.

The athletic season passes will be $50 for students and $100 for adults, and game admission will be $1 for students who purchase a spirit shirt for $20.

Student fees will be $25 for grades K-8; $50 for grades 9-12; $25 for the One-to-One Program for fifth and ninth graders; $30 for ag mechanical; $20 for high school ag; $10 for middle school ag; and $5 for a student parking pass.

Lunch prices will be $1.75 for grades K-6; $1.90 for grades 7-12; $1 for breakfast; 30 cents for reduced lunch; 20 cents for reduced breakfast and $3 for staff.

The board also approved the following:

• All treasurer recommendations, including appropriation modifications and 2023-2024 temporary appropriations;

• Student, faculty, athletic and technology handbook revisions;

• Participation in all federal and state programs;

• Liability, fleet, property, theft and cyber insurance coverage through Southwestern Ohio EPC;

• Service agreement with the Midwest Regional ESC for behavior specialist services;

• Service agreement with the Sidney Shelby County Health Department for health services;

• Resignation of Hannah Martin as cafeteria cook, Leslie Heintz as intervention specialist and Lauren Vagedes as educational aide;

• Amend the hourly rate of Karen Hardin as summer custodian;

• Sports workers salary schedule;

• An early graduate;

• Administrative salary increases for the 2023-2024 school year;

• Employment of Stephanie Merickel as school counselor for up to 20 days; Emily Barga as band director for up to 10 days; Janet McClurg as librarian for up to 10 days and eighth grade Power of the Pen; Abby Pleiman as FCCLA for up to 10 days; Cara Stephey and Bethany Wical as intervention specialists; Suzin Borchers as educational aide; Sara Rust as educational aide/cook; Sherri Sargent as cook; Ainsleigh Spradlin as seventh grade girls basketball coach; Kyle Borchers as assistant varsity girls basketball coach; Holly Heitman as summer custodian; Scott Branscum, Jerry Schmidt, and Lee Wemmer as summer school bus drivers.

The next board meeting is set for July 17 at 7 p.m. in the media center.