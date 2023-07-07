JACKSON CENTER – The Jackson Center Board of Education discussed school fees and lunch prices for the 2023-24 school year at a meeting on June 19.

The board approved keeping school fees the same as the previous year and increased lunch prices to $2.50 for grades K-3; $2.75 for grades 4-12, $3 for a la carte; $3.50 for adults and 40 cents for milk. Breakfast prices remained the same at $1.25.

In other business, the board approved the following:

• Changes to the athletic/student handbook for the 2023-24 school year;

• The 2024-25 school year calendar with the first day of school on Aug. 20, 2024, and the last day of school on May 22, 2025;

• Financial/treasurer’s report;

• Adjustments to fiscal year 2023 as determined necessary by the treasurer;

• A temporary budget for fiscal year 2024 equivalent to 25% of fiscal year 2023 appropriations, until fiscal year 2024 is approved;

• Two resolutions pertaining to a memorandum of understanding which makes adjustments to the salary structure and a few other pay rates as noted in the memorandum;

• Renewals of contracts for the following administrators for five years from Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2028: Bill Reichert, superintendent; Tony Meyer, treasurer; Jeff Reese, 6-12 principal; Ginger Heuker, Pre K-5 principal;

• The resignation of Ashley Blair as an educational aide and the employment of Blair to the K-12 intervention specialist position. Heuker said interviews are being scheduled for the open educational aide position;

• Supplemental and/or pupil activity contracts, including Terry Brentlinger as head softball coach; Hope Ruhenkamp as varsity assistant softball coach; Blaine Dahl as head baseball coach; and Dakota Craft as varsity assistant baseball coach;

• Grant the superintendent the ability to approve payments for costs incurred for training of an armed response team;

The board also heard an update on the planning for a potential multipurpose building and state test scores. Reese said it appeared as though the performance index went up again from 98.2 to 99.1 and it looked as if a five-star rating would be received.

The next board meeting will be held on July 17 at 7 p.m.