PIQUA — Sidney Post 217 held on to beat Piqua Post 184 4-3 in a league game on Monday at Hardman Field in Piqua.

The squads were tied 1-1 before Sidney scored two in the top of the sixth.

Titus Gehret drew a walk with one out, then Gavin Roberts was hit by a pitch. Xavier Phlipot drew a walk, then Adam Rindler hit a grounder to short stop that resulted in Phlipot being thrown out at second. But a double play attempt resulted in an error, and Gehret and Roberts each scored.

Post 217 added another run in the top of the seventh. David Brunner drew a walk. After a strikeout, Brunner moved to second on a wild pitch, then Noah McEldowney hit an RBI single on a hard grounder to right.

Piqua threatened a rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Zach Osborn hit a line-drive double to center field, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Zavier Ludwig. Landon Wills then hit an RBI single to left to cut the gap to 4-2.

Gehret then walked Giovanni Barron to put the potential game-tying run on base.

Sidney took out Gehret and put Noah McEldowney on the mound. He coaxed a fly out to right for the second out, but Wills then scored on a wild pitch to cut the gap to one run.

McEldowney was able to strike out Landyn Arnold for the third out to preserve the win.

Aiden Griesdorn picked up the win for Sidney Post 217. He pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits and five walks while striking out seven batters.

Sidney (13-16-1) had three hits and committed two errors, while Piqua Post 184 had four hits and committed two errors.

Wills was charged with the loss. He pitched six innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Post 217 is scheduled to host Springfield Armoloy in a nine-inning game on Monday before beginning the American Legion Region 2 tournament play on Friday. The regional tournament will be held at Hardman Field.

