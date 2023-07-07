Manchester announces Ohio Senate campaign

LIMA — A local legislator is hoping to continue her work in Columbus, just in a different chamber.

Ohio Rep. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, has announced her campaign for Ohio Senate. In lieu of the term soon ending for Ohio Sen. Matt Huffman, R-Lima, Manchester hopes to fill the empty seat in the chamber.

“I first ran for the state house in 2018,” said Manchester. “I’ve been serving as a state representative now for three terms. With our friend Matt Huffman being term-limited, for the Senate next year, I thought it was a great opportunity to continue doing the great work that we’re doing in the Statehouse, but working on things in that chamber.”

Now that Manchester has begun her race for the Senate seat, she will be on the Republican primary ballot in 2024.

If elected, Manchester said she hopes to continue the work she started in the house in the Senate.

“I’m really proud of the record that I’ve built while being in the House of Representatives,” said Manchester. “I have a 100% pro-life and pro-Second Amendment record. While I’ve been in the Statehouse, we have accomplished some really great conservative goals. We pass the largest tax cut in Ohio History, we cut red tape for small businesses, we’ve protected our constitutional rights and stood up to protect innocent life. I feel that there’s still a lot more to be done to make Ohio the best state in the country to live in, work and raise a family. I am hopeful for the opportunity to be able to do that work in the Ohio Senate.”

While in the house, Manchester said she was an advocate for children and aided with the foster care system. Manchester said she created the first Ohio Youth and Family Ombudsman Office. According to the Ohio House website, the person assists with providing extra care to children and families in need.

Another area of focus for Manchester has been agriculture, and she expressed pride in her legislative work in this area.

“I’m proud of us creating the beginning farmer tax credit, which would help with the transition of farms from one generation to the next,” said Manchester. “Agriculture is a huge part of our economy here, and especially in the Senate, in the 12th Senate district. I want to continue to work to advance that industry. I think it’s just important that we focus on continuing to make Ohio the best place to live and work and raise a family.”

The 12th District includes all or part of Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby counties.

For more information visit manchesterforyou.com.

Reach Precious Grundy at 567-242-0351.