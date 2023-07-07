Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, July 10, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, July 10, at 7 p.m. at the village hall.

Items on the agenda includes an ordinance authorizing adjustments to the 2023 annual appropriations, a resolution to adopt the solid waste management plan for the Allen-Champaign-Hardin-Madison-Shelby-Union Joint Solid Waste Management District; committee reports, department reports and the administrator’s report,

Anna Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will meet Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the village hall.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local School District Board of Education will meet Wednesday, July 1, at 7 p.m. in the media at the school.

Items on the agenda include the treasurer’s report, committee reports, accepting donations, accepting resignations, hiring personnel, resolutions of commendation and approving overnight trips.