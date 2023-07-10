40 officers graduate from Patrol’s Basic Peace Officer Class

COLUMBUS- Members of the 148th Basic Peace Officer Class received training certificates during a graduation ceremony held Friday afternoon at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. The 40 graduates will assume duties as peace officers for 19 Ohio agencies.

The 21-week basic course began in February. The course was developed by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission and offers comprehensive instruction in more than 150 topics, including criminal law, traffic law, community relations, physical training, self-defense, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, standardized field sobriety testing and electronic speed measuring devices.

Alex D. Helton, Sidney Police Department, and Grace K. Ruhenkamp, Sidney Police Department, graduated from the academy

Tyler A. Thompson, Medina Police Department, was selected as class speaker by his fellow class members and addressed the assembly.

The Top Academics award was given to Ruhenkamp.

Sheriff Malcum J. “Jamie” Patton, Union County Sheriff’s Office, was the featured speaker for the ceremony and addressed the graduates and an audience of friends, relatives and law enforcement officers. Ohio Department of Public Safety Assistant Director Karen Huey and Lieutenant Colonel Charles J. Linek, Patrol Assistant Superintendent, both provided remarks.