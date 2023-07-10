DAYTON– The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC), in conjunction with the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA), is issuing an ozone Air Quality Alert (AQA) for Tuesday, July 11.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to be in the upper 80s with light-to-moderate southerly winds and sunny skies. These conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone formation.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast is 105 for Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Real-time air quality can be found at several locations, including MiamiValleyAir.org, www.rapca.org, and www.airnow.gov.

According to the Air Quality Index scale, any reading at 101 or higher is considered “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.”

People with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

• Avoid strenuous outdoor activities.

• Keep outdoor activities short.

• Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

The general public is not likely to be affected, and for most people, it is OK to be active outside but take more breaks and do less strenuous activities. Please contact your healthcare provider for recommendations specific to your activities and health conditions.

Here are some actions you can take to reduce air pollution, especially on Air Quality Alert days:

• Avoid driving if possible. Carpool or take transit or for short trips, walk or ride a bike.

• Refuel your vehicle after 8p.m. or, if possible, wait until after the Air Quality Alert expires. By refueling after 8:00 p.m. when it’s cooler, smog doesn’t form as easily. Ensure your gas cap fits tightly so gas fumes don’t escape and contribute to the smog problem.

• Limit use of gasoline-powered yard equipment, such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, power trimmers, and shredders. Operating a gasoline-powered lawnmower for one hour produces the same amount of pollution as driving a car! Try using non-motorized or battery-powered equipment instead.

• Mow your lawn in the evening when the sunlight is not as strong, and smog is less likely to form.

To receive alerts and daily Air Quality Index forecasts via email, visit MiamiValleyAir.org for a link to register. For more information about air quality in the Miami Valley Region, contact the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission by calling 937-223-6323 or replying to this email with questions.