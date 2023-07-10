City record

Police log

MONDAY, JULY 10

-6:56 a.m.: domestic. Officers responded to a domestic in progress in the 600 block of East Avenue.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

-11:27 p.m.: harassment. Officers took a report concerning harassment.

-10:12 p.m.: criminal trespass. Nicole Bernadette Asher, 36, was given a summons on a criminal trespass charge.

-7:45 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Michigan Street on a report of trespassing.

-5:29 p.m.: crash. Officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Michigan Street for a crash with no injuries.

-1:31 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Christopher Paul Hoover, 51, Sidney, was given a summons on a disorderly conduct_intoxicated annoy or alarm charge.

-3:33 a.m.: domestic in progress. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Hall Avenue.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

-11:25 p.m.: domestic violence – past. Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-9:35 p.m.: remove subject. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Miami Avenue to remove a subject from the property.

-1 a.m.: fight in progress. Officers responded to the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue of a fight in progress.

-12:02 a.m.: threats. Officers are investigating a report of threats being made.

FRIDAY, JULY 7

-10:42 p.m.: warrant. Timothy L. Smith, 45, Piqua, was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

-8:16 p.m.: vandalism. Officers responded to the 200 block on Doorley Road on a report of vandalism.

-6:15 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:29 p.m.: fraud. The park ranger investigated a reported fraud in the 900 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-12:33 p.m.: theft. Officers investigated a past theft in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-11 a.m.: domestic in progress. Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Michigan Street on a report of a domestic in progress.

-7:31 a.m.: remove subject. Officers responded to a request to remove a subject from a residence in the 300 block of Forest Street.

-5:47 a.m.: missing juvenile. Officers responded to a missing juvenile report in the 700 block of Lynn Street.

-1:12 a.m.: noise complaint. Officers responded to a noise complaint on Evergreen Drive/Amherst Drive.

Crashes

• Michelle Ann Louie Miller, 27, of DeGraff, was cited with opening door on side available in a two-vehicle crash reported Sunday, July 9 at 5:58 p.m.

Miler’s vehicle was parked on the west side of South Wilkinson Avenue when she opened the door, which was struck by a vehicle driven by Maria Jose Rincon Garcia, 30, of Sidney.

• Ashley I. Broaddrick, 39, of Sidney, was cited with failure/weaving to control following a two-vehicle crash Friday, July 7, at 6 p.m.

Broaddrick was driving a motorcycle when she attempted to turn northbound on state Route 29/St. Mary Avenue from Piper Street when she lost control of her vehicle and struck a parked vehicle owned by Joseph Brunswick, Sidney.

• Maria L. Cathcart, 17, of Anna, was cited for assured clear distance ahead following a two-vehicle crash Saturday July 8, at 12:26 p.m. on state Route 47.

Vehicles driven by Cathcart and Felicia D. Bourne, 35, DeGraff, were traveling east on state Route 47. Bourne slowed her vehicle to turn and she was struck in the rear by Cathcart’s vehicle.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher