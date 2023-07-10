County record

Sheriff’s log

MONDAY, July 10

-7:15 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Main Street in Pemberton.

SUNDAY, July 9

-9:21 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Schenk Road, Sidney.

-3:05 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.

SATURDAY, July 8

6:32 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Taylor Road, Houston.

-1:16 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Brown Road, .

-12:59 a.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29, Sidney.

-12:37 a.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.

-2:28 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.

-2:54 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies and Jackson Center police responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.

FRIDAY, July 7

-10:31 p.m.: domestic trouble. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-8:50 p.m.: domestic trouble. Deputes responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29.

-7:40 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Lockington and Sidney fire departments responded to the 900 block of Brown Road, Sidney.

– 1:50 p.m.: domestic trouble. Deputies responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.

-12:21 a.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.

THURSDAY, July 6

4:59 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.

Village log

FRIDAY, July 7

– 11:57 a.m.: larceny. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of larceny in the 12000 block of state Route 362, Minster.

-2:49 p.m.: scam. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a scam in the 600 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie,

Fire

SATURDAY, July 8

– 5 a.m.: accident with injuries. Anna Fire and Anna EMS responded to the 98 mile marker of Interstate 75.

FRIDAY, July 7

– 5:05 p.m.: field fire. New Bremen, Minster and Van Buren Township fire departments responded to a field fire at 15888 E. Shelby Road Minster.

