Sheriff’s log
MONDAY, July 10
-7:15 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Main Street in Pemberton.
SUNDAY, July 9
-9:21 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 2000 block of Schenk Road, Sidney.
-3:05 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.
SATURDAY, July 8
6:32 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Taylor Road, Houston.
-1:16 p.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 200 block of Brown Road, .
-12:59 a.m.: domestic violence. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29, Sidney.
-12:37 a.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.
-2:28 a.m.: fight. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.
-2:54 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies and Jackson Center police responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.
FRIDAY, July 7
-10:31 p.m.: domestic trouble. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29.
-8:50 p.m.: domestic trouble. Deputes responded to the 5000 block of state Route 29.
-7:40 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Lockington and Sidney fire departments responded to the 900 block of Brown Road, Sidney.
– 1:50 p.m.: domestic trouble. Deputies responded to the 500 block of Jackson Street in Jackson Center.
-12:21 a.m.: larceny. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of state Route 66, Fort Loramie.
THURSDAY, July 6
4:59 p.m.: unruly juvenile. Deputies responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson.
Village log
FRIDAY, July 7
– 11:57 a.m.: larceny. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of larceny in the 12000 block of state Route 362, Minster.
-2:49 p.m.: scam. Fort Loramie Police responded to a report of a scam in the 600 block of East Park Street in Fort Loramie,
Fire
SATURDAY, July 8
– 5 a.m.: accident with injuries. Anna Fire and Anna EMS responded to the 98 mile marker of Interstate 75.
FRIDAY, July 7
– 5:05 p.m.: field fire. New Bremen, Minster and Van Buren Township fire departments responded to a field fire at 15888 E. Shelby Road Minster.
Compiled by Melanie Speicher