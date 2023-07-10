Local art organizations receive grants Local art organizations receive grants

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik have announced that the state will award more than $20 million in grants to support 104 arts-based organizations in 33 counties. Three local groups are recipients of the grants.

The grants are part of the second round of the Ohio Arts Economic Relief Grant Program. In total, more than $43 million in grants have been announced for 243 arts organizations across the state.

Gateway Arts Council, Sidney, will receive $27,127.60. First on the Moon, Wapakoneta, will receive $4,901.07, while Illumination Ministries, of Greenville, will receive $10,100.

“That is wonderful news,” said Ellen Keyes, Gateway Arts Council executive director. “We are deeply grateful. Coming back from the closures during the pandemic has been a lot of hard work. Honestly, I thought once things opened back up, then we would all be right back to where we were before the pandemic started. That wasn’t the case. While we have been making steady progress in getting back to 2019 levels, this grant will really help with that process. We will use it for operating costs, rent, and employee compensation.”

The award will support First on the Moon as it enhances public understanding of and appreciation for Wapakoneta, Ohio’s, unique identity as the home of Neil A. Armstrong, first person to walk on the moon. First on the Moon develops and implements public arts and humanities programming, thematic events, and legacy initiatives that garner a high degree of collaboration among stakeholders and reach the widest demographic possible.

“We are thrilled to learn about our grant award through the state, as we continue to share the story of Neil Armstrong and his connection with our community through arts initiatives and other efforts,” said First on the Moon President Rachel Barber,

The grant is the second that First on the Moon has received in less than a month, the organization also having been awarded $50,000 from the T-Mobile Hometown grants program for space-themed, all-abilities playground equipment in Wapakoneta.

“Ohio artists and arts organizations make our state an attractive place to live, work, and raise a family,” said DeWine. “Ohio is the heart of it all – and by supporting the arts, we continue to ensure artistic excellence.”

The grants announced today will help pay for employee compensation, excluding bonuses; employee recruitment, rehiring, and training expenses; rent or mortgage payments; and operating costs.

“Through these grants, we’re promoting creativity and quality of life,” said Husted. “These resources help people take pride in their local communities and create places where people want to live, work and play.”

“Ohio’s arts and culture are big business in the heart of the heartland,” said Mihalik. “By supporting these organizations, we’re supporting the business of art, which is essential for economic growth but also essential for creating vibrant and diverse communities.”

The grant program was created in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly as part of a bill sponsored by Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester, which was later merged into House Bill 45. The first round, announced in May, awarded more than $23 million to 139 organizations.

The program is funded as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and awards were calculated based on organizations’ loss in revenue from 2019 to 2020 and 2021 and their 2022 operating budget. For more information about the program, visit https://development.ohio.gov/business/state-incentives/artsgrant.